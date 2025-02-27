Obituary: Robert (Bob) Patterson

Robert (Bob) Patterson

Provided Photo

February 19, 1949 – January 24, 2025

Long-time Tahoe/Truckee resident Bob Patterson passed away January 24 in Sparks, NV of complications of an accident-related injury at the age of 75.

Bob was born in Merced, CA, and grew up in nearby Atwater, where he had fond memories of spending summers working on his grandparents’ farm. In 1965, he moved with his family to the west shore of Lake Tahoe, graduating from Truckee Tahoe High School in 1967.

After studying at San Francisco State University and Heald Business College, Bob returned to the Tahoe area. Summers were spent working on the landscaping crew at Tahoe Tree Company. During the winters, Bob worked as a tax preparer in San Francisco. In 1982 he obtained a landscape contractor’s license and opened Lake Tahoe Sprinkler System Company. He took great pride in installing and maintaining beautiful gardens at many Lake Tahoe, Olympic Valley, and Truckee homes and businesses. Recently he resided in Olympic Valley, where he provided caretaking services and lent a helping hand to his neighbor.

Bob is survived by his daughter Laurel, son Eric, former wife Claire, and four siblings.

Claire recalls Bob telling of a near-death experience at the age of nineteen that gave him a glimpse of beauty ahead. We trust that he is now basking in that beauty.