Obituary: Robert Bryant

Robert Bryant

Provided Photo

June 25, 1933 – March 18, 2023

Robert James Bryant (Bob), age 89, formerly of San Jose and Tahoma, CA passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. Born June 25, 1933, in Oakland, CA, he was the loving son of Robert Thomas Bryant and Anna Flynn Bryant. Bob graduated from Bellarmine High School in 1951. Upon graduation Bob followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad as a locomotive fireman on steam and diesel locomotives. He next went to sea with the Military Sea Transport Service, then served in the United States Army. After his discharge he returned to Southern Pacific Railroad and attended college in San Jose, CA. While attending college Bob met his future wife, Gabrielle (Gay) Muse. They were married on March 22, 1959, and had five wonderful sons. After attending college, Bob went to work for the Town of Los Gatos for 24 years from 1967 to 1991 where he held positions as an Arborist, Urban Forester, Director of Parks and Forestry, and Director of Parks, Public Works, and Emergency Services. Additionally, Bob served as a board member and on the supervisory committee for CommonWealth Central Credit Union for 50 years from 1969 to 2019. Bob also taught Horticulture at West Valley College in the 1970s. Bob was proud to contribute to the community as a public servant, teacher and board member.

Upon retiring from the Town of Los Gatos Bob and Gay moved to Incline Village, NV to start their next chapter of life. Bob could never sit still for long! He established Bryant & Associates Management Consultant business early in his retirement. Bob consulted with several public agencies and settled in for the long term with Tahoe City Public Utility District as a Park Ranger, Field Supervisor, Disaster Coordinator, and finally as Assistant to the General Manager.

Bob had a great passion for the outdoors. Whether it be backpacking in Kennedy Meadows, fishing with friends and family, skiing, boating, or just being in nature. He was an avid gardener as well; many may remember his impeccable yards. Bob and Gay truly loved the Monterey and Carmel area. Roy’s at Pebble Beach was a favorite of theirs, and every year they brought pinecones for the staff and their families. Bob especially loved relaxing around the table sharing a meal. Most of all Bob was a people person. He was genuinely interested in what you had to say and always had an inspiring or uplifting word.

Robert was preceded in death by his sister Theresa Bryant, his son James Bryant, and his beloved wife of 54 years Gabrielle Bryant. He is survived by his brother Daniel T. Bryant of San Jose, CA; his children Michael A. Bryant (Deborah) of Carson City, NV; Patrick T. Bryant (Laurie) of Hollister, CA; Christopher J. Bryant of San Jose, CA and Stephen R. Bryant of Morgan Hill, CA; his grandchildren Dawn Bryant-Kariuki (Enoch Kariuki) of San Diego, CA; Lynn Anderson of Erie, CO; and Sean Bryant of Sparks, NV; and his great-granddaughters Ivy and Iris Bryant-Kariuki. Family was so important to Bob. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandparent, great-grandparent, and great-uncle.

Robert will be interred at Golden Gate National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.