Obituary: Robert Drake

Robert Drake

April 22, 1935 – June 7, 2025

In Loving Memory of Bob Drake

Bob Drake, born April 22, 1935, in Watertown, New York, to Doris Letra Eagan and Carlton Gibson Drake, passed away peacefully June 7th, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father Carlton, mother, Doris, his brother David, and his son Darren. He is survived by his wife, Sharine; daughter, Lisa Strohman (Bill); granddaughter, Lyla; grandson, Colton; and stepsons, Gardner (Janelle), Gregory, and Glenn Davis.

Bob’s journey began in Los Angeles, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After completing his education with a degree in Criminal Justice, Bob began his career in 1957 with the Los Angeles Police Department. In 1970, he joined the California Department of Justice, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the state’s forensic laboratories and law enforcement databases. Over 20 years, he rose to Assistant Director and Bureau Chief, leading the Bureau of Forensic Sciences through major growth.

In 1990, after retiring, Bob and Sharine moved to Truckee, California, where he continued his service as a Deputy Sheriff, as the Boat Deputy on Donner Lake and 911 dispatcher. He also became deeply involved in local government. He was elected to the very first Truckee Town Council where he served for 8 years. He was also Mayor of Truckee in 1997 and served as a member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

In 2002, Bob and Sharine moved to Sparks, Nevada, where Bob enjoyed a quieter life, remaining active in the community. His leadership in public service, law enforcement, and local politics left a lasting legacy.

A private family service will be held to honor Bob’s memory. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, community, and public service.