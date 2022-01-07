Obituary: Robert Walkington
July 26, 1934 – December 23, 2021
Of Falls Church, VA died on Dec 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Meredith Walkington. Robert and Meredith spent many happy years of retirement in their beloved Truckee, CA before returning to the DC Metro area in 2014. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson’s Foundation. A celebration of Robert’s life will be scheduled in Spring 2022.
