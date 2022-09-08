Obituary: Roberta “Bobbie” Andrs

May 23, 1952 – September 1, 2022

If one has courage, nothing can dim the light within – Maya Angelou

On September 1, our dear wife, mother and beloved Nana, Bobbie Andrs, lost her courageous fight with leukemia. For nearly two years, she endured countless doctor’s appointments, needle sticks, pills, and side effects from her battle, with grace and dignity. During this time, she was able to deeply connect with family and friends, sharing her vulnerability and fears. She inspired others through her own tenacity and grit. Bobbie was a fighter and she had much to live for.

Roberta Louise Andrs was born May 23, 1952 in East Liverpool, Ohio – the first child of Gloria and Robert Bouman. As a child, they moved to San Clemente, California, where later siblings, Becky and Fred, were born.

In San Clemente, she found her love of the sun, sand, and water. Going to the beach with friends was her most favorite past time. A graduate of San Clemente High School, she met and fell in love with her lifelong soulmate – Rick – at the young age of 15. It is the greatest of love stories and from the moment they met they were forever connected. They married on June 16, 1973 and were married for 49 years.

She went to Saddleback Junior College and later at San Diego State University. Bobbie pursued education and her teaching credential while meeting lifelong friends and colleagues.

In 1984, Bobbie and Rick, with their two kids, Jennifer and Jeffrey, moved from Southern California to Truckee, nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains. For 38 years, they have been residents of Truckee and can be considered true locals. Bobbie got a job teaching third grade at Truckee Elementary School where countless students passed through her classroom for over 30 years. She loved teaching and her legacy lives on in the children, many now adults, whom she taught. She is responsible for many of Truckee’s best and brightest.

Her summers were spent at the lake—toes in the sand and soaking in the mountain air. She loved the small-town life—Fourth of July parades, pancake breakfasts, Music in the Park. She loved to kayak with friends on Donner Lake, go for long walks and read. She once challenged herself to read a book a week and ended the year with 62 books completed—far more than her original goal.

When not at the beach or the lake, her greatest passion was spending time with her four granddaughters – Macy, Maya, Carmen and Ellie. They made great memories together – beach days, boat days, shopping, and reading. The annual summer Huntington Beach and Disneyland trip became a highlight for them.

In retirement, she and Rick traveled the U.S., discovering towns and locations they had never been before like Nashville, Atlanta, Alaska, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

We hope Bobbie will be remembered for her deep love of family and friends, and for her fighting spirit. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Tahoe Forest and UC Davis Cancer Centers for their excellent care and treatment – especially Dr. Semrad, Dr. Ritchie, Dr. Hoag and Dr. Jonas. Thank you to the nurses at Tahoe Forest for helping Bobbie find comfort and peace in her final days.

We are humbled by the outpouring of community support that our family has received. The Truckee Tribe is real. We are so incredibly thankful for the countless acts of kindness that this community has so generously provided our family. Bobbie read and kept every card or note which was sent to her, and the support of family and friends made all the difference in her fight of this terrible disease.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rick, daughter Jennifer, son Jeffrey (Katie), granddaughters Macy (14), Maya(10), Carmen (7) and Elena (5). She is also survived by her sister Rebecca, and brother Fred.

A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at the Donner Lake Pavilion from 12pm-4pm on Saturday, September 17. Truckee Casual. Flip flops and shorts are welcomed. During the ceremony, we will host a traditional Hawaiian paddle out. If you would like to participate, please bring your paddleboard or kayak.

Bobbie’s legacy is that of service to the children in the Truckee Community. In lieu of flowers, we have set up the Bobbie Andrs Memorial Community Education Fund. Funds donated will be used to help fund a future project at Truckee Elementary. Donations can be sent to Plumas Bank – 11638 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161. Alternatively, make a donation to the Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Courage is not the having the strength to go on, but going on when you don’t have the strength. -Theodore Roosevelt

Nana, you taught us to have the courage to go on even when we don’t have the strength. We love and miss you. Your spirit will always be with us.