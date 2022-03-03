Obituary: Robin Browning

Robin Browning

Provided Photo

November 17, 1952 – February 21, 2022

Long-time Truckee resident, Robin Lee Browning, age 69, passed away on 2/21/22 in Reno, NV after a brief bout with cancer. She was born in Buffalo, New York on November 17, 1952, raised in Ventura, California and spent the majority of her adult life in a place she loved beyond measure, Truckee, California.

Robin was predeceased by her father Robert Browning. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Gutierrez and new granddaughter, Ashlyn of Las Vegas, NV; son, Aaron Browning of Reno, NV; mother, Geraldine Browning, of Ventura, CA; and siblings Jill Stowell, Randy Browning, and Todd Browning.

As a teen, Robin loved music and swimming. She loved the classics of the 60’s and 70’s like The Eagles, Moody Blues, Chicago, Carol King and many more. Whether it was listening to the radio or attending concerts, music was a constant throughout her life. Robin was also a lifeguard, swim instructor and helped assist the coach of the high school swim team. She taught swimming most of her life

and passed along her love of swimming to her children.

For over 40 years Robin enjoyed all that Truckee has to offer. In her younger years she loved skiing at Northstar and hiking around the area. Later she enjoyed reading out on the back deck of the house or at West End Beach. Regardless, she loved the nature and fresh air that Truckee is known for.

Robin was a wonderful person. She was always supportive, kind, never judgmental and always put the needs of others before her own. She had a calming effect on those around her and a way of always believing in people. Those who knew her well always felt that she brought out the best in them. She was dearly loved by the girlfriends she raised her children with, the friends she went on walks with, the students and staff she worked with and, of course, her family.

Being a mom was Robin’s greatest joy. She was a fantastic mother. Being a single mom meant she took on the role of mother and father. While raising two children close in age is a challenge for any parent, she never seemed stressed, worried or overwhelmed by the job. She had a gentle parenting style. She never yelled or scolded and always had a knack for empowering and supporting her kids in any endeavor they wished to pursue. Her quiet strength is something that she passed along to her children.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held in the Spring outdoors near her favorite spot at Donner Lake.