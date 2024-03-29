Obituary: Rochelle Ferran

10/12/1951-03/04/2024

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Rochelle Lynn Ferran on March 4, from pancreatic cancer. The world lost a big heart and talented woman. She was surrounded at her passing by her immediate family at home in Reno. Her diagnosis was a surprise to everyone since she was vibrant and healthy, still kayaking and hiking.

Rochelle was a born teacher and it was no surprise that when everyone found out about her illness, dozens of former students, teachers, and colleagues wrote and told her how much of an impact they had on their lives. She taught in California, Australia, Taiwan, and Cyprus. She taught math, science and headed the leadership program at Truckee High in the late 1980s. She was selfless in her teaching and often focused her attention on students with various disadvantages, as well as promoting female inclusion in math and science.

Rochelle and her husband Bob lived an adventurous life raising their two children in various places around the world. Every summer they would come home to Truckee and be with friends and family. These summers were full of guests from all over the world enjoying hiking, kayaking, golf, and many days at the Tahoe Donner beach. They still have the house in TD where Rochelle enjoyed cross country skiing, her favorite activity. Ever the mathematician, in the last few years she took up Bridge which became a passion.

Rochelle was a wonderful wife, Mother and very loyal friend. Her intelligence and wisdom will be greatly missed by all who crossed paths with her.

Rochelle is survived by her husband of 50 years Bob Ferran, son Ryan Ferran, daughter Raina Lichter, son in law Justin Lichter, two granddaughters ages 8 and 5, brother in law Bill Ferran, sister in law Kathleen Ferran and various other family members across the U.S.