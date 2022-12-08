Obituary: Ruby Wilhite

– December 6, 2022

Our dear mother, Ruby Wilhite, passed away on December 6, 2022. She has been an inspiration to us and shared her life willingly with so many others. The joy she brought us will never end and one day we will be together again! Though we miss her we know she is with Jesus, her beloved husband, Don Wilhite, and all those who have gone on before. We thank her for being such a Godly example of how to live life, loving and serving others.

She is survived by her 3 daughters , Donita Jacoboni (Jon), Rotha Carlson (Russell) and Beverly Pierz (Matt), 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, brother, George Grider and sister, Gracie McClendon.

Please join us at Sierra Bible Church in Truckee, on Wednesday, December 14th at 11:00 A.M. for a celebration of her life.