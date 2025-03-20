Obituary: Rusty Witwer

Rusty Witwer

– July 11, 2024

Rusty “Wit” Witwer, 74, passed away on July 11, 2024, at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital in Auburn, CA from complications brought on by pneumonia. His brother, Tim and close friend, Cindy were with him.

Wit grew up in Nevada County hunting and fishing with his two brothers, Daniel and Tim, learning their skills from their father, Jack Witwer, the County Game Warden. Rusty was a proud graduate of St. Mary’s Elementary and Nevada Union High. He lived and breathed the Grateful Dead, 49ers and Giants.

Wit had a long fire career that included the California Department of Forestry, US Forest Service and FEMA. He is most remembered for his time as the Superintendent of the Hobart Hotshots based in Truckee. During the winters, he was a member of the trail crew at Alpine Meadows Ski Area as well as a member of the Forest Service Gun Crew that fired the military weapons during avalanche control. He enjoyed the fire/avalanche lifestyle and was a lifelong skier. During these years, Rusty was living large in Lake Tahoe, and it is safe to say that fun was had by all. Later, the crew was renamed the Tahoe Hotshots and relocated to Camptonville at which time Wit moved home to Grass Valley.

Rusty was on the path of a dedicated bachelor until he met Weneva “Jeannie” Greer. Jeannie’s bubbly personality and big smile won him over and they were married in 1987 enjoying 35 happy years together. She preceded him in 2022, which Rusty never really got over.

For all those that knew Rusty, you know he always appreciated a good party. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Ponderosa Hall, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:00. Bills Chuckwagon will provide a BBQ lunch. Beer and wine will be available.

Please RSVP to witcelebration2025@gmail.com or call 530-282-6280 with questions.