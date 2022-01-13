Obituary: Ruth (Fereira) Rice

July 26, 1959 – January 2, 2022

Ruth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the age of 62. She was with her daughter Stephanie and granddaughter Mia at their home in Kuna, Idaho.

Ruth was born in Walnut Creek, California, on July 26th, 1959. She was the second child to Kathryn Johannsen Fereira and Clifford Carlos Fereira. In 1968 the family relocated from Danville to Tahoe City, California. She graduated from North Tahoe High School in 1977. In 1987 she gave birth to her first daughter Stephanie Sable, and a second daughter Brittany Rice in 1993.

She is survived by her brother Jim Fereira, sisters Eve Fereira Scantling and Leslie Lee, daughters Stephanie Sable and Brittany Rice and granddaughter Mila Sable.

A celebration of life for Ruth will be held on Friday, January 14th, 1pm to 4pm at the American Legion Post, 515 E 2nd S St, Mountain Home, ID.