Obituary: Saul Timens

Saul Timens

June 23, 1936 – May 6, 2024

Saul Dan Timens of Alameda, son of Irving and Mildred Timens, passed away on May 6, 2024, at age 86.

Saul was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1954. Saul’s claim to fame was growing 10 inches during his freshman year. He loved to tell people that his friends used to visit and “watch me grow.” In his youth, Saul worked during the summer, most notably as a driver for a Good Humor truck. Saul credits this job as the start of his lifelong love of ice cream. (His favorite dessert for decades was the “Black and Tan” sundae at Fenton’s Creamery in Oakland.)

In 1958 Saul graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was the president of Beta Gamma Sigma, the commerce honor fraternity, and a member of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Sigma Delta. Saul served as an Officer in the Navy from 1958-1961, assigned to USS Lookout, AGR2, a radar picket ship. He was proud of his service, saying it was instrumental in his growth as a person and a professional.

Saul was a commercial property manager in the San Francisco Bay Area. He began his career at Coldwell Banker in Oakland before forming his own company, “S D Timens and Company,” in 1981. He ran his own successful boutique firm until retiring in 2000. Saul lived most of his life in Oakland, Piedmont and Truckee.

Saul was preceded in death by his parents Irving and Mildren Timens, and sister Annette Bedford. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Bysiek Timens and daughter Laura Shipp, her husband Will Shipp and grandchildren children Claire and Olivia. He will also be missed by his stepchildren Paul and Beth Fischer and their children, Evie and Charlie.

Saul enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad. He and Barbara enjoyed trips to Europe, Africa, Asia and Central America. In his later years he took up oil painting, producing dozens and dozens of landscapes. Saul loved a good pun. He never failed to say, “I would relish some relish” every time the family had hot dogs instead of asking someone to pass along the condiment.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Saul on June 5th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to American Heart Association, or your favorite charity, in Saul’s name.