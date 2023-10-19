Obituary: Sharon Pace Arnold

– April 6, 2023

Sharon Pace Arnold passed away on April 6, 2023. She died four days before her 85th birthday. She has been laid to rest in the Truckee Cemetery next to her father and mother.

Sharon was born and raised in Truckee, California and was in the very first freshman class at the new Truckee High School.

Her father, Tony Pace, was also born and raised in Truckee. He owned and operated the Truckee Mercantile on Commercial Row for many years. Sharon’s grandfather, George Pace, of Lago Di Garda, Northern Italy, came to Truckee in 1892. He owned and operated the Roma Hotel on West River Street until it burned down. George died shortly thereafter, and he is buried in the old Truckee Cemetery.

After Sharon graduated high school, she moved to San Francisco and went to work for a bank. While living in San Francisco, she met and married Bud Arnold, who was ten years older than she. Bud’s great grandfather, Thomas Young from Liverpool, England, came to San Francisco in 1849, and his family has remained in the shipping industry for the past 173 years.

Bud owned his own business in Santa Rosa, California where Sharon became his business and office manager. Their business was repairing trucks, trailers, automobiles and restoring classic cars.

When they retired and sold everything in Santa Rosa, they lived and cruised on their yacht in Florida.

Sharon determined that she wanted to move back to Truckee and Bud decided that it was her turn to do what she wanted to do, and they moved back.

Sharon became president of the Truckee Historical Society; she served on the Board of Directors of the Truckee Cemetery; and was a member of the Historical Preservation Advisory Committee (HPAC) for the Town of Truckee.

Sharon had many fond memories of her childhood, of growing up in Truckee, and was most happy to live her last years in her hometown.