Obituary: Sheila Marie Nolan Reever

Sheila Marie Nolan Reever

Provided Photo

– August 26, 2022

Sheila Marie Nolan Reever peacefully passed away with her family beside her on August 26, 2022. Sheila was an incredible wife of 67 years to her husband, Chuck. She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother to her 2 children and 3 grandchildren.

Sheila grew up in Los Angeles one of three children whose father was a professional football player for the LA Buccaneers. She attended Los Angeles High School and Wright and McMahon Secretarial School and married in 1955 at the Santa Barbara Mission. The newly married couple lived in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Altadena until moving to La Crescenta in 1965, where they lived for 23 years and raised their two children. After retiring from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory where she worked for 29 years, Sheila moved to Truckee in 1988 with Chuck to be near their daughter. In her retirement, she continued to work at various businesses in Truckee over the years and was involved in her community. She was an active member of the Tahoe Forest Hospital Auxiliary and was on the Cookbook Committee to publish the Sierrandipity Cookbook, and she was instrumental in starting the Hospice Program at the Hospital many years ago. She was also an active member of the Assumption Parish in Truckee and enjoyed the Knitting Ministry and Prayer Group. Even two months before her passing she was going to her Prayer Group and Book Club Meetings.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whether it was taking care of the grandchildren, attending their events, cooking up a feast during the holidays or for dinners at the Beach. She loved the outdoors, skiing, snowshoeing, tennis, camping, fishing and traveling with her husband to Alaska in their RV 6 times! She loved coming home but always wanted to go back!

Sheila lived her life always seeing the positive and she was always up for new things. She was always there to help her family, friends, community and church when needed. She faced her last couple of years with courage and a strong will.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 67 years, Chuck Reever of Truckee; her daughter and family, Kathy (Reever), Ben and Ethan King of Truckee; her son and family, Michael and Robin Reever of South Carolina, and granddaughters, Paula (Reever) Zorensky, and Christine Reever both of Washington DC; her brother, Thomas Nolan of Thousand Oaks, California, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sheila will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at the Assumption Parish Catholic Church in Truckee on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 am. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Following the Funeral Service, there will be a Gravesite Service at the Truckee Cemetery and Reception at the home of Kathy and Ben.