Obituary: Sherry Ann Burns Sullivan

Sherry Ann Burns Sullivan

February 3, 1948 – May 10, 2022

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Sherry Ann Burns Sullivan, loving mother of two and grandmother of four, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Sherry was born on February 3, 1948, in Vallejo, CA to Bob and Becky Burns. She received her bachelor’s degree from Chico State University in 1970 and went to work as Director of Recreation for the US Army in Germany for four years. After traveling the world and having her two daughters, she moved to Truckee, California in 1986. She opened Sherry Ann’s San Francisco Flowers in Truckee and later returned to university to get her master’s degree in Education from Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village in 1992. She was a dedicated and well-loved teacher at Truckee Elementary School for 25 years. She always supported the arts and incorporated art and nature activities into her classroom curriculum.

Sherry was very creative and had a passion for flowers, making arrangements, and tending her garden. She made many memorable wedding arrangements while she ran her flower shop and later continued flower arranging for weddings of friends and family. She delighted herself playing practical jokes on people and could always find a way to laugh in any situation. She taught hundreds of children to read. She loved animals and always had a dog or cat, or two or three, that she would nurture and care for tenderly. She was known for her humor, her love of the arts and nature, and her kind spirit.

Sherry attended the Trails and Vistas Art Hikes every year and always invited her beloved friends and family to enjoy art on the mountain trails. In place of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in her honor to Trails & Vistas. Online donations can be made at https://bit.ly/sherry-memorial or by visiting http://www.trailsandvistas.org and using the Donate button.

For those who prefer to write a check, donations can be sent by mail to Plumas Bank, 11638 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161. Checks should be made payable to Trails & Vistas. In the memo line please write Memorial Fund of Sherry Burns Sullivan.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Bob, and her mother, Becky. She is survived by her two children, Pepper and Dani; her son-in-law, Craig; her grandchildren, Grant, Ilan, Orly, and Everest; her sister, Barbara, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Please contact a family member for more information.