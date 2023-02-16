Obituary: Stanley J Walterscheid

Stanley J Walterscheid

Provided Photo

January 17, 1945 – January 31, 2023

Stanley J Walterscheid born January 17th, 1945 in Pomona California, passed away January 31st, 2023 at his home in Truckee, California after a lifetime of dedication to his family and his love of life in the Truckee Tahoe area.

Stan graduated from Bonita High School and thereafter married his sweetheart Cynthia Ann Thomas on June 25th, 1966 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in San Dimas, CA. Stan and Cindy then decided to start a family of three boys John, Ted, and Joe living in Southern California until the family moved to Truckee in 1979.

Stan’s passion was fishing, raising the best kids he could, and proudly supporting his wife and soulmate Cindy. Surviving are their children John and Chelsea, Ted, Joe and Nicole and their grandchildren Jack, Ani, Laura, Megan, Zayne, Merrik, and Rowan from Truckee/Reno area.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or even better just remember what a gentle man Stan was.