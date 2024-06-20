Obituary: Steven M. Glazer

Steven M. Glazer

Provided Photo

March 9, 1953 – March 3, 2024

Steven M. Glazer, 70, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2024. A bachelor with a heart of gold, he was a beloved figure in the Homewood and Tahoe City communities. Born on March 9,1953, Steven’s passing has left a profound impact, but his memory will forever endure in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his mother, Irma Glazer of Hayward, CA; his sister, Shelley Glazer Trinosky of Roseville, CA; his nephew, Kyle Trinosky, his wife Andrea, and their children Logan, Bryce, and Riley of Davis, CA. He is also survived by many close friends and relatives who loved him dearly.

Steven lived in his mountain cabin in Homewood, California, originally purchased by his grandfather, Leo Kiefer, in 1951. The cabin was enjoyed in the summer by both the Kiefer and Glazer families. Steven’s cousins, David, Dennis, and Debbie, divided the summers, also spending time in Homewood. As children, Steven and his sister Shelley spent part of every summer in Homewood, with many of their days spent at Meeks Bay. Steven’s mother, Irma Glazer, inherited the cabin in 1965 and later gave it to Steven. He converted it from a summer cabin to a year-round residence, where he lived until his death.

Steven dedicated himself to serving his community by being a water purveyor through his ownership of the Tahoe Swiss Village Utility, Inc. for 37 years, providing drinking water to over 1,200 customers in several small communities on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. He also sold real estate for 36 years in Northern California and Western Nevada, owning both Glazer Realty and Westshore Realty.

A very hard worker, Steven often left his home before sunrise to plow the roads and conduct his water rounds. He always found time for friends and neighbors, sharing a beer, a shot of tequila, or Jägermeister.

Steven was an avid supporter of the Giants and found solace in playing golf at the Tahoe City Golf Course. In his early years in Lake Tahoe, he selflessly volunteered for the local fire department. Throughout the years, he generously contributed his time and money to various charitable organizations.

In memory of Steven, please consider making a donation to one of the several organizations he supported: North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Arts for the Schools, and Family Resource Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 11, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe City Golf Course in Tahoe City, CA.

