Obituary: Steven Wallace

Steven Wallace

January 11, 1981 – October 5, 2025

Steven Francis Wallace, 44, passed away on Sunday, October 05, 2025. He was born in Prince Georges County, Maryland on January 11, 1981. He was the beloved son of Jeffrey and Robyn Wallace. Steven started German kindergarten in Alitzheim, Germany at three years old, but continued his education when his family moved to Dover, Vermont. Steven started skiing at a very early age which led to a life of adventure, excitement and athletic exceptionalism. While Steve was also a talented artist, he exhibited a rare ability for skiing, but he also showed giftedness in golf, tennis and just about anything else he tried. Steve attended Coastal Carolina University and graduated in 2005. He started work at the Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington, Vermont but decided to move out to the Lake Tahoe area to pursue big mountain skiing.

In 2008 Steve suffered a devastating spinal injury while free skiing with friends. During his recuperation, Steve met Roy Tuscany and soon Steve became the first athlete to be sponsored by the High Fives Foundation, which was a newly formed nonprofit organization. It was formed to support winter sports athletes that have suffered a life altering injury Tuscany had started after his own injury. Steve began volunteering with High Fives and moved on to become a full-time employee with High Fives Foundation. It’s an organization that meant a great deal to Steve. He made an impact on the many athletes served by High Fives and loved the many contacts and interactions with the Lake Tahoe Community.

Steve decided during the Covid era to move back East to be closer to his family. He especially loved his young nephew Lincoln and niece Ayla. His favorite role was “Uncle Peeb.” Together they enjoyed amusements parks, a local zoo and anything that the kids were involved in.

Steven survives by his father, Dr. Jeffrey Wallace of Boca Raton, FL, mother, Robyn Peters Wallace of Taylors, SC, a brother, Christopher Wallace, a sister, Megan Wallace and her husband, Ryan Muller; a niece, Ayla Muller; and a nephew, Lincoln Muller. He was also beloved by aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother, Jean Peters of Lady Lake, FL. Lastly, Steven is survived by his many friends in Vermont and California. He was always very grateful for your kindness, love and support. His infectious spirit lives on through you.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to High Fives Foundation, P.O. Box 3212, Truckee, CA 96160.