Obituary: Suzanne McDowell
December 22, 1945 – May 5, 2023
Suzanne McDowell passed away peacefully on May 5th, at the age of 77, in Alameda, CA. She lived in South Lake Tahoe from 1976-2004 where she raised her family. Suzanne was a devoted mother to her children Caroline and Morgan McDowell (STHS 1990 and 1994 graduates) as well as a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, friend, and colleague. She worked at Tahoe Valley Elementary and South Tahoe Middle School and managed the Tahoe Keys Beach and Harbor Association for many years. After an early retirement, she returned to the Bay Area where she had grown up, to be closer to her children, grandchildren, her sisters and extended family. She was a very involved and dedicated Grandmother to her 3 granddaughters: Lucia, Madden, and Marley. She lived a life committed to those she loved and cared about the most. She will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Donations can be made in her memory to Keep Tahoe Blue and The Alzheimer’s Association.
