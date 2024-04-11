Obituary: Terry Ann Beye
December 2, 1942 – March 13, 2024
Terry A. Beye, 81, died peacefully on March 13, 2024, in Tempe, AZ, after a long illness. Terry, affectionately known to her family and friends as Ter, The Bear, or Grandma T, was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 2, 1942. She attended Calaveras High School and went to college at Sacramento State University. Terry and her first husband settled in Stockton, CA where they raised their family. They spent their summers at NorthStar. Their love for the mountains grew over time and in 1980, they bought a second home in Tahoe Donner. Terry made Tahoe City, CA her permanent residence a few years later. In 1985, she bought Hemmings & Jarrett, a gift and furniture store in Tahoe City, CA. She and her son, Christopher Beye ran the business together for 30-plus years. Terry had a knack for design, merchandising, cooking, and entertaining. Her work brought her great joy, fun travels, a lifetime of friendships, and wonderful memories. Upon her retirement, Terry split her time between Tahoe City, CA, and Tempe, AZ. She is survived by, two children, Christopher Beye (Suzanne Beye) and Tina Horgan (Greg Brannis), and three grandchildren Jake Beye, Nathan Horgan, Bode Brannis, and her husband Raymond Bastin and stepchildren Jeff, Debbie, and Scott. She was loved and adored and will be missed by her family and friends. A small gathering will occur this summer in her honor.
