Obituary: Terry Lee Schnepp
January 24, 1938 – December 17, 2023
Terry Lee Schnepp, 85, of Truckee, California, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at home.
He was born in Decatur, Illinois to Albert H. and Mary Emma (DeMichael) Schnepp on January 24, 1938.
Terry was united in marriage with Martha “Marty” Keller on November 22, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Marty; one son, Joel Robert Schnepp and his wife, Rebecca Jewell of Alameda, California; one daughter, Kristen Schnepp and her wife, Lori Dobeus of France: three grandchildren, Kate, Andrew and Jordan Schnepp; and three sisters, Mrs. Richard (Carol) Weber of Decatur, Illinois, Mrs. Merle (Susan) Tebbe of Crossville, Tennessee and Mrs. Richard (Kathy) Tretter of Ferdinand; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was vice-president of Schnepp Associates in Decatur and also served as a reserve officer for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. After moving to California his career focus was primarily in sales and he retired as president of Van Rex, a gourmet food distributorship focused around San Francisco and the Lake Tahoe area.
There will be no services at this time.
