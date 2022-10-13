Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti

The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti

Provided Photo

March 22, 1934 – August 24, 2022

Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/

Dave died at his home in Incline Village, on August 24, 2022. He was born to James and Louise Mussatti on March 22nd, 1934, in Los Angeles, and grew up in Palo Alto, California. His career included honors such as graduating Phi Beta Kappa from San Jose State, receiving a M.A. in School Administration from UNR, and serving as a Captain in the US Army, known for his courage on behalf of fellow soldiers.

Education was Dave’s passion: he served as an English and Social Studies teacher at Reno High School and Vice Principal at Hug and Principal Washoe high schools before moving to Incline Village in 1978, where he became Vice Principal at Incline High School. His work in the Village left a lasting legacy. Not only did he open Incline’s new middle school, affecting its teaching philosophy so much that the school received a “Blue Ribbon School Award” from the U.S. Dept. of Education, but during his immense amount of spare time he earned his Ed.D. from University of the Pacific, as well as was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church. During his ordained ministry, Dave was known for his unsurprising commitment to the formation of young people, especially as Camp Galilee’s chaplain, and his profound ability to de-escalate conflict, skills he had learned from his background in education. After Dave’s retirement from Washoe County Schools in 1991, he became a Professor of Education at Sierra Nevada College, training future educators.

Dave’s other passion was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Stephanie Mussatti, and his four children, James Mussatti, David Mussatti, Mary Mussatti, and Andy Farris. David has five beloved grandchildren: Rebecca Lozano, Erika Mussatti, Laura Mussatti, Neiko and Makai Farris, and one great-grandchild, Makenzie Galbreath.