Obituary: Thelma Maltz
June 9, 1919 – June 1, 2022
Thelma Einstoss Maltz peacefully passed away just short of her 103rd birthday. She moved to Reno with her husband Bernie Einstoss and daughters Dale and Patti in 1947 where Bernie opened the casino and Sky Room of the new Mapes Hotel. He subsequently opened the Horseshoe Club and then the Bal Tabarin at Crystal Bay. In 1958 Thelma had the foresight to purchase lakefront property at Incline, where she built her home. She is survived by her daughters Dale and Patti, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Tahoe wonâ€™t be the same without her.
