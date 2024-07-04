Obituary: Thomas Harris
September 17, 1947 – June 23, 2024
In Loving Memory of Thomas Ray Harris. Born in Wilmington North Carolina on September 17th 1947. One or four children born to Rupley Jay Harris and Mrytle Lee Dunman. His siblings include Joe, Pat, and Phil. Long time friend to Barbara “Tweety Bird” Thompson. He was a TOM of all trades having 25+ Jobs over his 76 year span ranging from bridge and road builder as a younger man to postmaster, baker, bus driver, general construction, painter and all around Handyman and odd job doer. He styled himself a Southern Gentlemen and Bonifide Beach Bum. He lived life on his terms no butts about it. He Loved South Lake Tahoe and the Carson and Washoe Valleys, all of the Sierras actually. He passed peacefully on June 23 2024 at about 7:00AM. He is survived by his son Robert. No services planned.
