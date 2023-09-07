Obituary: Vera Belle Daegling

Vera Belle Daegling

April 7, 1931 – August 21, 2023

How to describe Vera Belle Daegling? The adjectives joyful, faithful, loving, musical, and brilliant come readily to mind.

In her final years, she was challenged by dementia, but it did not change her personality, even slightly. She still faced every day with JOY!

Vera Belle has been a member of the North Tahoe community for six decades. She has worked tirelessly on a myriad of projects. She was a mentor to everyone she met, not just her students, but the entire community. She was a loving member of her church, and a founding member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women.

But beyond that, she was a traveler. Teaching abroad, cycling through Europe, and traveling to Peru to experience extended spiritual understanding were just a few hallmarks of her adventures,

She loved teaching her students, but more than that, she taught, by example, love to everyone she met. She knew about love firsthand; her husband of over five decades, John Daegling was the definition of love, and she was his darling.

Together they hiked mountains, sang songs, and created joy in their community. One could go on, but why? Her greatest gift was love, and she gave it generously to each of us.

To say that Vera Belle will be missed is an understatement so broad that it is foolish even to articulate. But, in a larger sense, Vera’s presence here on her mountain will never cease to exist. She is in every rock of the Rim Trail, and in the memory of all who knew her.

Vera left this life peacefully, in the arms of family and friends. Let us now wave a loving goodbye to this unique and special member of our community.