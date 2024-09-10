Obituary: Vicki Bauer

July 25, 1960 – August 14, 2024

Born in Riverside, CA on July 25th, 1960, and shortly thereafter her family moved to Moraga, California – a small, beautiful country town. Throughout Vicki’s childhood, she and her family vacationed in North Lake Tahoe. It didn’t take long for Vicki to realize that her heart belonged in Lake Tahoe and decided to move here permanently at the age of 16.

Dan and Vicki met in June 1978 and married four years later. They built a life together, raising two beautiful daughters. Vicki was a loving mother, wife and homemaker.

“Happiness is the journey, not the destination.”

Vicki passed away in her home on August 14, 2024. Vicki is loved (succeeded) by her husband Dan, their daughter Lacy, Vicki’s sisters – Cheri and Holly, nephews – Trevor and Shadney, nieces – Morgan and Jitana, brothers-in-law – Johnny and Mike, mother-in-law – Alice and her beloved cat, David.

Vicki was and will be forever the core of our family. We are struggling to make sense of this life-altering tragedy, as the loss of Vicki has created a void that cannot be filled. Vicki is now reunited with her daughter – Vanessa, her sister – Jone and her mother – Bunny.

“Live Every Day Like It’s Your Last” – We Love and Miss You So Much!