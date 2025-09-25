Obituary: Walter Leo “Skip” Casey
September 21, 1945 – August 27, 2025
Skip passed away on August 27th at home. He was the eldest of six children of a military family that moved frequently including living in Tripoli, Libya. Skip graduated from La Sierra High School in Sacramento and gained a degree from American River College. He moved to the Lake Tahoe area and was a certified ski instructor from both the Far West Ski Association and the French National Ski school. He was a ski instructor and on the ski patrol in Squaw Valley CA.
Skip later moved to Truckee and was a building contractor for many years before retiring to build a Murphy Moose airplane in his home shop. Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lu Casey, as well as his son Ian Joseph Casey. He is survived by his daughter Katherine Casey Williams (Son in Law Daniel), his brothers Michael, Patrick and Brian Casey, sisters JoAnn and Mary Casey, and many friends and golfing buddies.
A celebration of his life is to be held on October 12, 2-4pm at Walton’s 600 W 2nd St, Reno, NV.
Please RSVP to katherine.sjsu@gmail.com 650-793-6499.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.