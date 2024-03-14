Obituary: Wayne LaVerne Prim

Wayne LaVerne Prim

October 22, 1926 – February 22, 2024

Lawyer, Financier, and Philanthropist Wayne Prim dies at 97

Wayne LaVerne Prim, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at his home in Indian Wells, California. Wayne is survived by his wife Rachelle, 2 children Andrea (Roger) Dickens and Wayne (Victoria) Prim, Jr., 4 grandchildren (Ana Christine, Wayne III “Wil”, Miles Vittorio, and Summer Starlit), and 4 great-grandchildren (Wayne IV “Levi”, Jenson Jr. “JJ”, Piper, and Anabelle). He is also survived by his sister Virginia Call.

“Our father lived an enviable, long, and incredible life, balancing his time among family, work, and charity. He was generous and a loving father. He had both a distinguished financial and law career and was extensively active in philanthropy. His other passions were golf and tennis, and most of all, dancing. He was active in all three into his late 80’s and early 90’s. He also enjoyed attending live music and dance events with his family and his friends in Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs.

He was born on October 22, 1926, in Grenora, ND. After spending most of his childhood in ND, he moved to Bellingham, WA. He enrolled in the Naval Officer’s V-12 Program at Iowa State, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree. Later he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Law degree from the University of Washington, specializing in taxation.

Wayne co-founded the San Francisco law firm of Howard & Prim in 1958; later becoming Howard, Prim, Rice, Nemerovsky, Canady & Pollak, specializing in tax, real estate, banking, commercial and corporate law. He was a partner until 1983.

He was also very active in the venture capital and leverage buyout communities, as well as real estate development, energy, and timber.

He was one of the original founders and/or partners of Hambrecht & Quist, Kleiner Perkins, Robertson Stevens, and Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts. He served as Chairman of the Board for the San Francisco Ballet and the Bob Hope Performing Arts Center (McCallum Theatre) in Palm Desert, California. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Menlo College and Sierra Nevada College. He was the Chief Executive Officer and sole owner of Prim Ventures, Inc., his family office.

After he retired from law practice, he moved to Nevada and set up a family investment office. He also expanded his involvement in philanthropy though his Wayne L. Prim Foundation, focusing on the arts and education. He was a major donor to Sierra Nevada College (Nevada’s only four-year private college), and the Nevada Museum of Art located in Reno, Nevada. At Sierra Nevada College, he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, which is now the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Wayne L. Prim Campus. He was also a Nevada Museum of Art Trustee.

“He is among the giants of Nevada,” said Brian Sandoval, President, University of Nevada, Reno.

“Wayne’s philanthropy and life of good works extended throughout Nevada and included many contributions to the Nevada Museum of Art’s continuing evolution as a centerpiece of Northern Nevada arts and culture. Wayne was a connector, and he always believed in the transformational power that the arts could have on a person’s life. I will always remember our establishment of a Free Student Admission Program in partnership with the Nevada Museum of Art. It was made possible by the Free Student Admission Endowment, a gift from Wayne, who was a longtime Nevada Museum of Art Trustee. This was yet another example of how, thanks to Wayne’s willingness to give back, we have been able to create lasting and meaningful connections between the community at large and the students of our campus.

Wayne often said that laughter and humor were among the keys to a life well-lived. He also noted that giving back to the community of which he was part was one of the most gratifying things he had ever done with his life. He said giving back gave him great joy and produced lifelong friendships with the people he came to know through his involvement in serving on numerous boards, committees, and organizations which were all about one thing—improving the lives of Nevadans.”

“Doing something good,” Wayne once said, “really enriches your thinking about life,” added President Sandoval.

“Our father inspired us all by his boundless energy, his intellect, and his deep concern for others. He will always remain as an incredible role model to his friends and family. He will be deeply missed.”

A Celebration of Life will be held for Wayne on July 14, 2024, at 2:30 at the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your consideration of a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe (Incline Village) or the Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley.