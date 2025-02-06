Obituary: Wendy Spurlin
December 26, 1968 – January 26, 2025
Wendy Spurlin. California girl at heart. Athlete, daughter, sister, dog mom and chronic dog sitter. Kind heart, loyal and silly laugh. Always fired up and happy to help people. She will be missed and remember by many. Gone too soon but she can rest easy now and be with her beloved dog, Zac again. You will be missed my friend, more than you know. RIP Wendy.
