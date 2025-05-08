Obituary: William Cephas Glover
September 17, 1948 – April 12, 2025
William (Bill) Glover passed away on April 12, 2025 after a sudden and unexpected decline in health. He joins his parents and sister, Rhojeanne in eternal rest.
Bill was the son of Jeannette Rhodes and Ed Cephas Glover, born on his mother’s 39th birthday. He grew up in San Louis Obispo, CA, and spent many summers in Syracuse, KS, where he helped on his Uncle Tommy’s farm, riding horses together to round up cattle. He earned a degree in Industrial Arts from Cal Poly and went on to work in the industry in the Bay Area. He later changed careers to start Cedar Flat Painting, moving his family up to North Lake Tahoe in the late 1990s. The mountains gave him space to build not just a business, but a home full of love, peace, and connection.
He was the devoted father of Jonathan, Micah, and Kalena (Kallie), loving stepfather of Karina, and Jamie, and husband to Karen. His children were the light of his life, to whom he showed unconditional love, and put above all else. He was patient, gentle, caring, honest, generous, selfless, and would give anyone anything he had to offer, while never asking for anything in return.
Bill will be forever in the hearts of his family. He is survived by 2 sisters, Maryanne Sanchez and Betty Lou Wheaton, 5 children, 5 granddaughters, a grand dog, and many nieces and nephews.
