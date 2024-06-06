Obituary: William John Forni D.D.S.

William John Forni D.D.S.

November 2, 1938 – April 22, 2024

Bill Forni 1938 – 2024

Bill Forni, or Dr. Bill, was born in Santa Rosa, Ca. to a pioneer family in the area. After college he attended UCSF Dental School. He practiced Dentistry in Santa Rosa for 30 years.

He learned to ski in high school and was always drawn to the mountains. He would bring the family up on weekends and his kids were all skiing by 4. His first cabin was at Donner Lake which he owned with a few friends. He purchased a condo at the newly opened resort, Northstar in 1974. Northstar, then, became his second home.

The family would leave Santa Rosa as soon as the kids were out of school and spend the summers in their Ski Trail condo. Bill would make the trek each Thursday returning on Sunday, vowing to make the area his permanent home when he retired. This happened sooner than expected when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Always active, he got a job with the Security Department at Northstar and became a Marshall on weekends at the Golf Course. When these jobs became difficult he volunteered at Tahoe Forest’s Hospice office and was often seen at the front desk of Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Six years ago his mobility took a downturn. Life at his home was very difficult even with assistance. He asked to be admitted to the hospital’s long term care facility. Through the years at the EEC he always was in good spirits and would tell everyone how well he was cared for.

Almost to the end, he enjoyed a good glass of Scotch. His favorite outing was going in his wheelchair to LaBamba where a Negra Modela would be waiting for him at the table.

His family thanks the wonderful staff at the ECC for the love and caring they gave Bill through the 6 years he was there. Also, thanks to the devoted Eucharist Ministers from Assumption who would visit him weekly. He passed away on April 22, 2024.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Marilyn, four children: Kathy(Wes)Glanz, Theresa (Mark)Forni, Jim(MaryAnne),John (Hayley) and nine grandchildren. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held in Santa Rosa on June 20.