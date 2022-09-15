Obituary: William Ruppert

August 27, 1937 – September 9, 2022

William (Bill) Arthur Ruppert, born August, 27, 1937 and died September 9, 2022 at the age of 85.

Bill was born in the Bay Side, Long Island, New York, to Norman (Red) Ruppert and Frances Mautner. At the age of nine; Bill, his mother, and his sister left New York and traveled by train to Richmond, California, where his mother took a job working at the shipyards during World War II. At the age of 17, Bill enlisted in the US Navy. He was trained and served as an electrician on a diesel-powered submarine, the USS Gudgeon (SS-567) from 1954 to 1958. During his service on the SS-567 submarine, the USS Gudgeon became the first Pacific Fleet Submarine to circumnavigate the globe from July 1957 to February 1958.

After completing his service in the Navy, Bill applied and was selected to serve as a Deputy Sherriff for the Alameda County Sherriff’s Department. In January of 1964, he left the Sherriff’s Department and began his career as an officer with the California Highway Patrol. He began his service in San Bernadino before transferring to Sacramento, Auburn, and ultimately to Truckee in 1969. During his tenure with the CHP, he worked as a motorcycle officer, EMT, accident investigator, follow-up officer, and front desk officer. He retired on December 30, 1991 after serving nearly 28 years with the California Highway Patrol, serving a majority of his years in the Truckee CHP office. Bill was well respected by his fellow officers and supervisors as a fun, honest, fair, dedicated, and hardworking officer. After retiring, he started his own woodworking business. Bill was rarely idle.

In January of 1962, Bill married Alberta Rose Lorenzi. He and Alberta had three children, Carri, Jeff and Steven. In 1969, Bill and Alberta divorced. Bill moved to Truckee while Alberta and their three children remained in Sacramento. After seven years of separation from Alberta, Bill accepted the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. In response to this very pivotal transformation in Bill’s life, he and Alberta reunited and were re-married in June of 1976. Alberta, Carri, Jeff, and Steven immediately moved to Truckee, with Bill, to their home on Prosser Dam Road. In the years to come, they had three more children, Joshua, and twin boys, Nathan and Timothy.

Bill related that the greatest tragedy that he experienced in his life was the premature passing of his granddaughter, Joele Ruppert (daughter of Jeff and Kara Ruppert). Joele passed away at the age of four after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

Bill was deeply thankful and humbled that all his children and grandchildren profess and accept a belief in the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. He had a strong belief in a person’s unalienable rights and personal freedom through personal responsibility. He tried to a fair and honorable man, greatly disliking favoritism. He never consciously received public assistance and believed in an “owe no man”, debt free lifestyle to include paying off his mortgage. Bill was an avid student of Biblical, American, and World history. He loved to research as well as to write and pass on what he had learned. He loved the outdoors and mountains which was his motivation to move to Truckee. He enjoyed camping, swimming, canoeing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, backpacking, bike riding (even at the age of 84), and taking walks. Bill and Alberta walked to Prosser Lake and swim nearly every day during the summer months.

Bill loved and prayed for his children and grandchildren daily. He loved children and treated them with kindness and dignity, truly believing they are a gift from God. He was a faithful husband and loving father. He was blessed with his family’s everlasting love and devotion.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Frances La Pierre, his father, Otto Ruppert and his granddaughter, Joele Ruppert. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years Alberta Ruppert, his sister Judy White, his daughter and son-in-law Carri and Bruce Estabrook, their children Jacob, Caleb, Zachary, Luke, Keren, Hannah, Seth and Elias, his son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Kara Ruppert, their children Holland, Joele, and Gunner, his son and daughter-in-law Steven and Kim Ruppert, their children Camille, Daniel, Colette, Karisma, and Benjamin, his son and daughter-in-law Josh and Margaret Ruppert, their children Walter, Edith, Augustus, and Gabriel, his son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Natalie Ruppert, their children Nyle, Nora, and Nehemiah, and his son Timothy Ruppert.

In the days just prior to his passing, while surrounded by Alberta and his children, he prayed and thanked God for His faithfulness and care for his family. He died peacefully of heart failure at his son, Steven’s home in Orangevale, California. He passed away with his family at his side. Bill was well loved and respected. Our hearts ache, although we rejoice in the promise that he is now with His Savior Jesus, whom he loved deeply. He will be greatly missed until we meet again. All Glory be to Christ.

A private family service will be held for Bill on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Prior to the service, there will be a procession through the Town of Truckee along Donner Pass Road from the high school to the Truckee-Tahoe Cemetery, beginning at 1:00 pm.