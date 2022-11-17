Obituary: Yolanda Olano
March 25, 1928 – November 6, 2022
it is with great sadness we report the loss of our wonderful Mother, Grandmother,and Aunt Being born to Truckee’s early Italian immigrants she reached 94 grand years. She was predeceased by them, two brothers a sister and husband Chuck Olano. Surviving are daughter Suzie Taylor, granddaughter Amber Taylor, brother Gene Gini, nieces and nephews.Her great smile and no nonsense attitude will be profoundly missed. .
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.