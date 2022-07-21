Obituary: Zeph Rose

November 15, 1922 – June 3, 2022

Zeph Rose, long time Walnut Creek resident, died peacefully in his sleep on June 3, 2022.

Zephaniah Duncan Rose was born November 15, 1922 in Missouri the tenth of twelve children to Clarence and Violetta Belle Rose. At age 13 he moved to California and supported himself, working his way through school, eventually graduating from the University of California, Berkeley in 1945 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Zeph served in the Navy and subsequently received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1948.

Zeph moved to California in 1948 and work for the Standard Oil. In 1956, he moved his family to Truckee where he was the managing partner with his brother in Z Markets grocery store.

While living in Truckee, Zeph was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and the Lions Club. He was also the driving force in the creation of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and served as its first president. He was involved in many activities in Truckee from real estate investments and development to the Reno Executive Club.

Zeph moved his family to Atherton in 1970 when he went to work for Chevron Land and Development Company. In 1973, Zeph moved to Walnut Creek where he continued with the Lions Club and his involvement in real estate investments.

Zeph’s wife and son predeceased him; Bill in 1961 and Majel in 2000. He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses: Diane and Lyle Hendricksen, Mary Kay Rose and Mark Marvel, and Carolyn Rose and Joan Burke.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sierra Mountain Cemetery in Truckee, California.