Pamela Emmerich
Pamela Emmerich December 25, 1970 – July 5, 2020 On July 5th 2020, Pamela Anne Emmerich, daughter, sister, friend, and Tahoe community leader, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer Pam was born December 25th, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Mary Constance Emmerich. Growing up a lover of the natural world and community, she excelled in both the competition and instruction of sailing and horsemanship. She graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio in 1995. Family and the outdoors brought Pam to North Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1997. She became an integral part of the community with her ever-present smile, infectious positivity, and willingness to help people. After seven years helping students navigate their college careers as Registrar for Sierra Nevada College, Pam became a connector and community leader as the Public Information Officer for the North Tahoe Public Utility District beginning in 2004. Pam also spent over a decade as a Board member and volunteer for the North Tahoe Business Association. In these roles, she helped realize many of the improvements in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista, including enhancing local digital communications, the creation of new trails and parks, the redevelopment of North Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach, and the Music on the Beach series, to name just a few. Pam cherished her decades-long friendships and loved international travel, live music and festivals, comedy, theater, and community events. Everyone who knew Pam was inspired by her gigantic heart, hard work, and how she lived life to the absolute fullest.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User