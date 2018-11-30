Patricia Mae Wurst

March 8, 1930 ~ November 17, 2018

Patricia Mae (VanDuzer) Wurst passed away peacefully in Auburn, CA on November 17, 2018. Patricia was born March 8, 1930 in Long Beach, CA to parents Louis and Rosebud Van Duzer. She grew up in Alton, CA with her siblings Joan and Franklin.

Pat attended Humboldt State at the age of 17. There she met and married the love of her life George Wurst. After George graduated from Humboldt State, he went to work for Dept. of Fish and Game. This lead George and Pat to Donner Lake in the middle of a snowstorm. There, they raised their four children, Jill, Curt, Debbie and Pal.

Pat continued her education at the University of Nevada Reno, and earned her teaching credential. She went to work at Truckee Elementary, teaching 1st grade, 4th grade and Special Ed. Pat also worked for Total Reading, as a reading Specialist traveling the state of California teaching other teachers their reading program. Pat was passionate about teaching and helping children learn. Pat retired from Tahoe Truckee Unified School District in 1989. After retiring, Pat and George bought a 5th wheel trailer and travelled through the western states, making memories and shared stories of their adventures with their family and friends.

Pat and George owned and operated Cold Stream Corral. Pat was afraid of the horses, but she put on an amazing BBQ for their Evening Steak rides. The stable gave their children, grandchildren and other local kids an opportunity to learn how to care for and ride horses.

Pat was an avid quilter and loved cooking for her family. She also enjoyed working in her yard and of course teaching children. She was involved in many Community organizations. Pat and her family were part of the first Truckee Donner Horseman and along with other Horsemen were instrumental in creating the Rodeo grounds.

After 50 years at Donner Lake, Pat and George moved to Auburn, CA. Here she was able to enjoy the warmer weather and get out of the snow.

Pat is preceeded in death by her husband George, parents Louis and Rosebud VanDuzer, and brother Franklin VanDuzer. She is survived by her children Jill Riggs (Rocky), Curt Wurst (Jane), Debbie Gerdin (Peter), Pal Wurst (Kari), sister Joan Hammers, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grand children. To her family Pat was known as Mom, Gram or Grandma Great.

Pat will be missed by her family and friends. Please find time to think of a moment that Pat touched your life. She will always be in our hearts.