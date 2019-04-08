Paula Stahl Price

Paula Elaine Price was born December 18, 1932, in San Francisco to Frank and Florence Lang. After graduating from San Francisco State University, she married Richard N. Quist and they moved to

Donner Lake, Truckee, in 1956.

In the 1960s, Paula and Richard owned the only flower shop in Truckee, "Gateway Florist and Gift." In addition, Paula taught 1st through 4th grades at Donner Trail Elementary on Donner Summit

before teaching 2nd Grade and then Kindergarten at Truckee Elementary. Much of that time under the name of Paula Stahl, she married Richard C. Stahl in 1975. She loved shopping at Safeway where she would often see students or parents of students she had in her classroom. She loved Truckee and all the people who walked with her in life.

In 1992, she married Jay E. Price, her current husband. The couple has always lived at Donner Lake but also enjoyed spending the winter months in the Southern California desert.

Paula lost her battle with cancer on March 27th peacefully at her Donner Lake home. She is deeply missed. Paula is survived by her husband Jay, her children from her first marriage, Richard L. Quist, Sparks, NV; Julie Quist Akers (Bill), Truckee, CA; Joel J. Quist, Mogul, NV and her grandchildren, Will Akers (Megan) Nashville, TN and Jillian Akers, Truckee, CA.

Paula was an inspirational teacher and was named a Mentor teacher. She was the illustrator and co-author of "Hug-A-Tree" a book published for Truckee Elementary and now used by the school district. Paula also wrote and published an educational book "Use the News." She was a talented artist, seamstress, and gifted quilt-maker, awesome mom, special spouse to Jay and a great friend to many who knew her.

Paula's wish was for no service, but donations to the Truckee Cancer Center or Cancer Society would be most appropriate.