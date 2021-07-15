Pauline Mary Diaz

Pauline Mary

Diaz

May 21, 1932 – July 2, 2021

Pauline Mary Diaz quietly unencumbered herself from the limits of her body in the early morning hours of July 2, 2021.

Pauline, the tenth child of twelve, was born to Eusebia Aguayo and Carlos Marin on May 21, 1932 in Portola, California. A fiercely loyal sister, but with a heart full of compassion, she left her family home to attend nursing school in San Francisco at 19.

In 1954, she married Hermenegildo “Mere” Diaz. Mere and Pauline bought a small house above downtown Truckee and filled it with children of their own. Their marriage, 67 years strong, was characterized by good natured banter and fierce devotion.

Pauline, a woman of many talents, spent her days caring for her children, her nights as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant at Tahoe Forest Hospital, and her weekends with her mother, children, and siblings.

Though her house was full of children and her hours were plenty accounted for, she took a cake making class and quickly spun her hobby into additional income for her family. Pauline’s children and grandchildren alike fondly remember sneaking the tiny sugar decorations meant for her cakes, much to her equally endearing and serious admonishment.

Pauline’s incredible work ethic and professional successes are dwarfed by the generosity of her spirit. Her heart was as open as her front door to anyone from the community or family if they needed help completing their tax forms, translating a utility bill or, more frequently, her famous tamales, turkey mole only and in the thousands, please.

In her later years, her kids raised, she traveled with her sisters. When she was home, you could find her on the throne of her kitchen chair in front of a cup of coffee, probably room temperature. Her mug read simply, “The Boss”. In her happiest moments, this scene included a meal with her children and their spouses, an after school snack with her grandchildren or a card game with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Pauline’s family, the expansive family that she made and the family from which she came, was her guiding compass. It was the place around which she centered her love and life. She had a favorite expletive, a moniker that starts with the letter “a”, that she used ubiquitously and robustly and, sometimes at a yell, with the ones she loved most.

Undoubtedly welcomed by her Maker with open arms, we imagine Pauline is now happily nestled in at the card table with her beloved grandson, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, drinking coffee and swearing up a storm. Maybe she even has a new mug.

Her legacy is vast and immense and feels difficult to encapsulate in words.

She is preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Pascual “Tito”, her parents and her siblings, Carmen, Socorro, Consuelo, Raquel, Raquel A., Consuelo, Pauilta, Esther, Guadalupe and Carlos Maximiliano. She is survived by her husband, Mere, her brother, Rojelio and her six children, Arthur, David, Teresa, Michael, Alicia, and Angela. She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren: Jose, Jessica, Teresa Nichole, Chelsey, Tyler, Katie, Dana, Kellen, Anthony, Jacqueline, Emalie, Olivia, Taylor, Gabriel, Dominic and Mateo Cruz, and her fourteen great-grandchildren: Cyrus, Grant, Isabelle, Sophia, Isaiah, Santi Fidela, Zion, Cynthia, Elijah, Laynee, Cambria, Charlotte, Annabelle and Julia Marin.

A service was held at The Assumption of the Blesses Virgin Mary Church in Truckee on July 9, 2021