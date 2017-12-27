Peter Michael Coakley ~ Former Resident of Truckee

January 14, 1962 – December 3, 2017

He was a a dreamer and a builder with a quiet charm that attracted people wherever he went. Peter Michael "Mike" Coakley, born January 14,1962, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2017, in Walnut Creek, California,with his parents and sister at his side.

His interest in construction was evidenced at an early age. At 7, living in Aspen, Colorado, he designed and planned to build his own home in the backyard of the family residence…but without a kitchen. "Where will you eat?" asked his mother. "Oh, I'll come in to eat with all of you.":

In middle school in Aspen, he scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. He became an avid skier and captained his high school ice hockey team. And winter time saw him building snow lodges in the woods for his outdoor camping. He later graduated from Carmel High School.

After attending the University of Colorado at Boulder, Mike formed Coakley Construction Company and began projects in Truckee, San Francisco and Newport Beach, including building vacation homes in Tahoe-Donner, multi-million dollar homes at Lahontan at Lake Tahoe and Park City, Utah, restaurants and homes in the Sacramento area and remodeling projects in San Francisco and Orange.

Mike leaves a son, Cody, and his mother Berril Coakley of Orange, Cali-fornia; a sister, Katharine Coakley Baker, of Portland, Oregon; a father, Peter Coakley and his wife, Diane of Carmel Valley, California; his mother, Janice McGregor Wren of Walnut Creek, California with whom he spent his final days; a stepfather, Ron Wren of Walnut Creek; and scores of friends, cousins and step-siblings who knew and loved him.

A private service is planned for mid-January 2018. In lieu of flowers a con-tribution is requested to the Thomas Coakley (his grandfather) Scholarship Fund of St. Mary's College of Moraga, California.