August 31, 1952 – September 16, 2020

Ramona Montenegro, longtime resident of Truckee, passed suddenly on September 16th, from a stroke due to chronic hypertension. She was 68.

Born the second of five children, Ramona was raised in Hollister, CA. Growing up surrounded by siblings, many cousins, uncles, and aunts, she enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends, and was usually the first one on the dance floor and the last one off.

In November 1975, Ramona began her life long career as a State EDD Representative in Watsonville, California. Her compassion, Spanish language skills, and supportive nature allowed her to excel within her position. She traveled throughout Northern California many times over her 30+ year tenure, worked in So Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, and finally settling in Truckee.

Ramona was an active member of Tahoe Faith Fellowship church. She spread joy and always offered a smile to all who crossed her path. She was a blessed spirit and always praised God for it.

She is survived by two sons, Nathaniel and Patrick Mills, sister Benita, brothers Mackie and Anthony, niece Sierra, nephews Jon, Tai, Angel, and Vince, and great nephews Tyler and Emmett. She was preceded in death by mother Lugarda Arballo, father Macario Montenegro, and younger brother Dan Montenegro.

In light of Covid restrictions, a celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date. For more info, send email to rememberingramona2020@gmail.com