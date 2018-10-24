Sadly, and all too soon, Ray Charles Craig, of Truckee, California died on Sunday, October 21, 2018. He will be sorely missed by Becky Craig, his wife of 48 years, his son Michael and wife Adrian, his daughter Heather and husband Moki, his daughter Cheri and husband Joe, his daughter Kim and husband Rick, his brothers John and Steve, and his sister Carol Carmen. Ray's extended family

includes 9 grandchildren, and innumerable friends and acquaintances that have been touched by the amazing, generous, and humorous persona of Ray.

Ray served as the Deacon at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Truckee CA for 26 years. He was the local Farmers Insurance agent for over 25 years. He also served his community by volunteering in the local soup kitchen for many years. He was an avid reader and adventurer.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

There will be a vigil service at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Truckee CA on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 4pm. His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 10am

also at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church followed by a graveside service. Reception will follow.