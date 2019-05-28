February 9, 1927 ~ November 24, 2018

Ray "Doc" Wiser, MD was born to Ray and Elizabeth Wiser in Gridley, California. He served in the Navy, graduated from UC Berkeley, earned his medical degree, married the love of his life: Muriel Hughes Wiser – deceased in 2014, and raised 4 children: Ray (Alex), Chris (Sherry), Joann (Scott), Libby – deceased in 1989. He lived in Truckee, Ferndale, Lake Isabella, CA and Philomath, OR.

Doc had an avid love of learning and passion for life. His interests included: hunting, fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, gunsmithing, bowling, golfing, horses, computers, and exploring.

Doc was instrumental in the concept and creation of the Truckee Rodeo grounds, the Grand Marshall of the parade, and an integral part of the blazing and re-creation of the Donner Trail 3-day covered wagon caravan. He was very active in several shooting clubs and enjoyed long range target practice.

He was a true "Country Doc" treating just about every condition imaginable; surgery was his favorite task, but he would go to the depths of research to solve unusual issues that a patient or friend might have; no one was ever turned away.

Dr. Wiser was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, a wonderful caregiver, friend to many, and would do anything possible to help improve others lives.