June 21, 1957 ~ March 18, 2019

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Underwood, longtime resident of Truckee, passed away on Monday, March 18 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Becky was born Gerry Ann Meyers on June 21, 1957 at the Methodist Children's Home in Detroit, Michigan. She was then adopted by Edwin and Virginia Underwood. At four years of age Becky underwent a very rare, at that time, open-heart surgery to repair a hole between the ventricles of her heart. This pioneering heart surgery was the subject of an article in Look magazine.

Since Becky's father was in the Army, the family moved to and from many locations as she was growing up. Becky graduated from Sacramento State University with an education degree and a teaching credential to teach Brail. She eventually moved to the Truckee area and over the years was employed by LaBelle Roofing, Donner Summit Motel, Mickey's Pet Stop, Truckee Bookstore, Tahoe Forest Hospital, and most recently Dennis Dodds & Associates.

Becky had an insatiable love for animals, dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs and birds. She was also a licensed glider pilot as well as a published poet. Becky also loved to read books of many varieties but above all she loved to read the Bible. Becky was a quiet, intelligent, pleasant, educated woman with a great love for God, God's Word, and God's people.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by one brother, Robin of Seattle, Washington.

A memorial service honoring Becky's life will be held at Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway Rd. in Truckee on Saturday, March 30 @ 10:30 a.m.