RICHARD BAILEY

Provided Photo

June 25, 2020, marked the day that Richard “Dick” Bailey took his last breath and passed from this world into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ. Dick was born November 9, 1934 in East Cleveland, Ohio. Dick was the second of four children, including Barbara, Audrey and Quintin to Hinton and Ruth Bailey. Dick attended Ohio State and Western Reserve University. As an architecture student, he paid for college classes working for an Ohio architecture firm. In the mid 1960s, Dick was able to utilize his architecture expertise in Vail, Colorado and designed several of the original buildings in downtown Vail as well as many of the town’s single-family homes. A door opened in the mid- 1970s for Dick to transition into the development world. Berry Creek Ranch in Edwards, Colorado was the first golf course development in which Dick participated, followed by Desert Highlands and Forest Highlands in Arizona. Encouraged to fly small airplanes in his 20s from his father who was an amateur pilot, Dick perfected his piloting skills while living in Vail and bought his first airplane. After moving to Arizona and marrying Susan Sneed in 1984, the couple enjoyed many recreational trips flying to places around the country to ski, play golf and sail in Dick’s beloved Beach Duke. In 1991 Dick made another professional transition and decided to utilize his experience in the field with some of the world’s best golf course designers and become part of their elite club forming Dick Bailey Design. The 18-hole putting course at Martis Camp in Truckee, California and Whitehawk Ranch in Clio, California are two of his best-known courses in the state. Dick and Susan had their only child, Ryan Hunter Bailey in 1985. Dick expressed many times that having a son was one of the greatest joys of his life. An avid reader, Dick often read books to Ryan when he was a child. That pleasure of sharing stories continued when the two adult men would discuss a chosen book and talk on the telephone about their thoughts and impressions. A move from Arizona to Truckee in 2010 opened a new chapter where the couple became mountain residents and employees of Martis Camp, a local real estate golf development. Soon after the move, Dick began attending a men’s Bible study at Sierra Bible Church in Truckee. During one of the sessions he admitted that he always thought he was responsible for his accomplishments, but realized it was God who gave him the talents and abilities to do all the things he enjoyed, both in sports and business. This recognition prompted Dick to be baptized in front of the entire church body at Donner Lake in 2014. A devoted husband, father, uncle and friend, Dick will be remembered for his quiet, kind and engaging personality that enchanted many people during his 86 years on earth. His love of basketball, golf, skiing, and flying airplanes as well as his infectious, welcoming smile became his trademarks to those who came to know and love him. As a Christian believer, his family and friends are happy to know that Dick now resides in heaven with his Creator.