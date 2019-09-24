Richard Charles Teubner

Richard Charles Teubner, 93 years old, passed away September 15, 2019 due to a fatal accident at his home in Kings Beach.

He was born in Oxnard, CA on September 16, 1925. Richard served in WWII and was honorably discharged from the US Army Air Force in April 13, 1946. He received a BA degree in Industrial Arts from the University of California Santa Barbara in 1951, retired from teaching in 1981, and was a resident of Kings Beach for 50 years.

His lifelong passion was for antique and classic automobiles and was a member of the Model T and Thunderbird clubs.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Wedekind Teubner and father, Charles William Teubner. He leaves his dog Bruno, a constant companion and beloved best friend. He is survived by his first cousin, Clarice Costello of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and her sons who live in Texas, Carleton Kruse, his wife Cheryl and Cameron Kruse, his wife, Jordin and children, Katarina and Morgan.

He will be interred at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV.