Richard “Dick” Alston Fralick

Richard “Dick: Alston Fralick, 82, of Durham, New Hampshire passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20, 2019, while visiting with his family in Tahoma, California. He was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Charles and Kathryn (Calnan) Fralick.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Katharine (Katy) Glennon Fralick, and his son Thomas P. Fralick his wife Emily M. Fralick and his grandsons Oliver and Finn Fralick of Tahoma, California. Dick was predeceased by his son HansPeter Fralick, his brother Arthur Fralick and sisters Karen Chiary and Kathy Costa. Dick had many nieces, nephews and friends around the world.

He graduated from Salem State University and University of New Hampshire in Marine Biology. His early years, working at Harvard University, took him to Antarctica as a diver collecting Algae, the first collection ever done by SCUBA. He was a professor at Plymouth State University for 34 years and his research took him all over the world to the Philippines, Bermuda, Azores, Qatar, and many other places.

Dick met his wife skiing at Cranmore Mountain when he was a folk singer; they raised their children in the mountains and by the sea. In retirement they moved back to Durham NH. He was active in marine conservation, lecturing on anything to do with the seaweed and the ocean, visiting his son and family, sailing the boat, skiing, attending UNH hockey and football games.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New Hampshire.