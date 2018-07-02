August 14, 1935 – June 29, 2018

Richard Lee Caravelli passed away at his home in Tahoe on June 29, 2018 after a courageous fight against melanoma cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved family, his two wonderful sons Mike (m. Linda), John (m. Denise), four adored grandchildren, Nikki, Kevin, Dominic and Vanessa, and his loving wife, soulmate, and best friend, Donna Caravelli.

Rich was born and raised in San Jose, California to Madeline and Mike Caravelli. He attended Willow Glen High School where he played football as the star quarterback for the Rams. He was a proud US Marine and served his country with honor. He married Donna in 1964. They made their home in San Francisco where they raised two beautiful sons, John and Mike. He went to work for BofA in early 1959 and retired in 2002 as Vice President of Merchant Banking. He and Donna then moved to Lake Tahoe so they could enjoy fishing, gardening, and the seasons of the Sierras.

Richard enjoyed traveling to Italy. He was a 49er season pass holder for over 50 years. He loved fly fishing, camping, skiing at Alpine Meadows, and to dance.

Most of all, he had a passion for cooking, and especially enjoyed preparing a traditional Italian meal of Cioppino for his family and friends on Christmas Eve.

He volunteered for several community organizations. He cooked and provided companionship for those at the Emergency Warming Center, and with Project Mana, he helped feed the hungry. He was a faithful Catholic and tried to live as Jesus taught and as written in Matthew 25.31-46.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Incline Village, NV, on July 5, 2018 at 11:00am.

Donations can be made to St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, Community Outreach Ministries.