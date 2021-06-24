Robert Damon Spitzer

Robert Damon

Spitzer

July 28, 1946 – May 20, 2021

Robert Damon Spitzer died peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born on July 28, 1946, Bobby spent his early childhood in Winnemucca, where he began a life-long passion for the outdoors — hunting through sagebrush, fishing in desert lakes, and adventuring through the mountains of Northern Nevada. In 1957, Bob’s family moved to Reno where he graduated in the Reno High School Class of 1964. A dedicated student, Bob received a B.S. Mining Engineering at Stanford University in 1968 and in the summers would return to Reno to work at Nevada Paving, his father’s paving company.

His engineering and paving experience soon served him well. In 1969, Bob attended OCS and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Civil Engineer Corps. In 1970, he volunteered for duty in Vietnam with the US Naval Construction Battalions (Seabees), building roads and infrastructure in Chu Lai and Quang Tri. For his service he was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal with Combat “V”. Returning from Vietnam, Bob continued his education at UC Hastings College of Law (1975). He returned to Reno and eventually opened his own practice focused on Real Property law in Lake Tahoe, where he lived for 40 years and raised his three children.

Bob had a passion for adventure. As a young man, he ran with the bulls in Pamplona, hitchhiked across Europe, rode camels, made lifelong friends, and ran with the bulls (again!). He had a sharp wit, making clever jokes until the day he died. Above all, Bob was a truly dedicated father; raising his children was his life’s passion.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Doris Spitzer, and his sister, Barbara.

He will be profoundly missed and always remembered by his children, Sierra, Damon, and Paris; his sister, Carolyn Banis (Rick), brother, David (Luanne), Diane Iglesias, mother of Sierra, Vera Struc, mother of Damon and Paris, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in his memory to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

We, his children, are truly grateful for everything our Dad has given to us, big and small, every day. We love him very much.