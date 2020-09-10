Robert Pearson
July 15, 1933 – August 26, 2020
Bob died peacefully among friends at his home in Tahoe Vista, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Arriving from Chicago he became a resident of North Shore Lake Tahoe for 40 years. Bob was a tradesman for many years, known as a plumber, mechanic, and all around maintenance expert. He was an avid traveler and left very little of this world unseen. He also was a great admirer of antique cars. Bob was thorough in his work, kind to all people, and generous to all with his time, spirit, and money. Bob leaves no surviving relatives but many good friends who love him dearly. He will always live in our hearts and minds! Cheers to Bobby!! Celebration of live will be held September 22, 2020 at Captain Jon’s property, Tahoe Vista California between the hours of 4:00 -7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of Tahoe Forest Hospital, Truckee CA would be appreciated.
