Roger Aaron Martin

Provided Photo

Roger Aaron

Martin

March 1, 1950 – July 20, 2020

Roger A. Martin had the kindest soul and never knew a stranger.

Roger Aaron Martin was born in Brownwood, TX on March 1st, 1950 to Marjorie Frances Lishman and Howard Weldon Martin Jr. He was the second eldest of 4 siblings – Christy Rehbein, Lucia Martin, Tommy Martin (deceased) – and was often the mastermind of their shenanigans and adventures. Roger was very athletic and loved pole vaulting and playing football, graduating from Fremont High School, in Sunnyvale, CA, in 1968. After high school he focused on building a career in construction and moved to Donner Lake, Truckee, CA, in the early 80’s.

He started Roger A. Martin Construction, building dozens of custom Master Log Homes in the area. Roger is Father to 3 – Christiane, Aaron, and Katiia – raising them alongside the mother of his children, Laurie Nahser Martin. His world revolved around his love for his kids, striving to impart knowledge and wisdom, giving them lifelong skills. The lakes and mountains nurtured Roger’s passion for adventure and nature with his family and friends. Roger was a caring friend and member of the local community. He was always the first to offer his time, expertise, and compassion, to anyone in need, earning him the title of ToolMan.

Roger spent the final years of his life battling the cruel effects of dementia in Reno, NV, under the sincerest care. Roger was able to transition from life to afterlife, having shared his peace and love with his kids, family, and loved ones on July 20th, 2020.

We love you Roger, Dad, Brother, Uncle. Watch over your first Granddaughter, due September 8th, 2020. Goodbye for now but not forever.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel so inclined, please make a donation in Roger’s honor to:

http://www.dementiafriendlynevada.org