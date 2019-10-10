Roy Cleghorn February 13, 1931 ~ October 1, 2019

Arthur “Roy” Cleghorn, better known as “Uncle Roy”, born February 13, 1931, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

In 1953 Roy joined the Army and served active duty in the Korean War.

Following the war, Roy met his beloved wife Ann. They enjoyed their marriage for 60 plus years.

Roy was a man with a passion for hard work, and after graduating from San Jose State and the University of Pacific School of Dentistry, practiced dentistry for 45 years. Upon retiring, Roy began building boats and ran a boat business in Maui for the remainder of his life.

With a profound love of skiing, Roy spent most of his time in Squaw Valley. As an accomplished skier, he won the World Powder “8’s” Championships 7 times. He was instrumental in helping to establish a world class Heli Ski operation in Canada. While not skiing, Roy enjoyed flyfishing, flying his airplane, and collecting tropical fish for the Steinhart Aquarium while scuba diving throughout the world.

However, Roy’s biggest accomplishment, was his gift and joy for connecting people worldwide and creating lasting friendships that span the globe. Roy was a true character who did things his own way. He had a way of brightening up rooms and putting smiles on faces.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Squaw Valley Museum or the US Ski team.